Trapped by fighting, Sudanese look for ways to survive

CAIRO (AP) — The lives of of millions of Sudanese have been brutally disrupted since violence suddenly erupted over the weekend between forces loyal to the country’s top two generals. Civilian life has come to a standstill as tens of thousands of heavily armed fighters from the military and its rival, the Rapid Support Forces, battle it out in densely populated residential areas. Trapped in their homes, they avoid going near windows and are rationing basic foodstuffs. Many say they believe this latest bloody setback is particularly dire for a population that has endured years of hardship.

