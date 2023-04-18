Charles Stanley, influential Baptist preacher, dies at 90

ATLANTA (AP) — Charles Stanley, a prominent televangelist who once led the Southern Baptist Convention, died Tuesday at his home in Atlanta at age 90. Stanley’s In Touch Ministries announced the death, but it stated no cause. Stanley was senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Atlanta for 50 years. The church grew rapidly after he became its leader in 1971, moving from central Atlanta to a suburban campus in 1997. His greatest fame came from hosting “In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley,” a television and radio program focused on Christian teaching. In Touch Ministries sent Stanley’s broadcasts around the world. It even created solar-powered audio players containing the Bible, Stanley sermons and other materials.

