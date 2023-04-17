Massive landslide buries trucks in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a massive landslide triggered by lightning amid rain has struck a key highway near the Torkham border town in northwestern Pakistan, burying several trucks and injuring some people. A police official Ishrat Khan said dozens of firefighters and rescuers were taking part in the rescue operation to save the lives of those truck drivers and other people who were hit by the landslide near Afghanistan before dawn Tuesday. Torkham border crossing trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan where landslides often block highways. Last summer, floods caused by monsoon rains killed 1,739 people in Pakistan.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.