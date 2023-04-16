Texas freight train collision injures 2, no hazmat onboard

CHICO, Texas (AP) — A train collision and subsequent derailment has injured two rail employees in Texas. Union Pacific spokesperson Kristen South says the freight train collided with an unoccupied train that was parked on a siding around 7 p.m. Sunday in Chico, Texas. South says a locomotive engineer and conductor were being treated for injuries after the southbound train derailed following the accident. No one else was on board. South says three locomotives and about 15 grain cars derailed, but the train was not carrying any hazardous materials. The accident comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide following a fiery derailment in February in Ohio and a string of derailments since then.

