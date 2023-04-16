Berlusconi transferred from ICU to regular ward, family says

ROME (AP) — Italian media say former Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been transferred from an intensive care unit to a regular ward at a Milan hospital. Italian daily Corriere della Sera quoted the media mogul’s brother as saying “All OK, he’s out of intensive care” before visiting his sibling at San Raffaele hospital. Longtime right-wing Berlusconi ally Matteo Salvini tweeted “Good luck, Silvio, my friend” and linked the wishes to Corriere’s report on Sunday. The 86-year-old Berlusconi was admitted to the ICU on April 5 for treatment of what his doctors say is a lung infection stemming from chronic leukemia. The hospital declined to comment on the reported transfer but said it would issue a medical bulletin about Berlusconi’s condition on Monday.

