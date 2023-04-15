Sustained firing heard in Sudanese capital amid tensions

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sustained firing has broken out in the Sudanese capital amid simmering tensions between the military and the country’s powerful paramilitary forces. The sounds of heavy firing could be heard Saturday in a number of areas, including central Khartoum and the neighborhood of Bahri. In a statement, the Rapid Support Forces militia accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in south Khartoum and claimed they had seized Khartoum airport. They also said they seized an airport and air base in the northern city of Marawi, some 350 kilometers (215 miles) northwest of Khartoum.

