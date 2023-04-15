Powering down: Germany’s last nuclear plants in final hours

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has begun winding down its three remaining nuclear power plants as part of a long-planned transition toward renewable energy. The shutdown of the reactors Emsland, Neckarwestheim II and Isar II on Saturday was being closely watched abroad. Other industrialized countries, such as the United States, Japan, China, France and Britain, are counting on nuclear energy to replace planet-warming fossil fuels. Germany’s decision to stop using both has met some skepticism. Defenders of atomic energy say fossil fuels should be phased out first as part of global efforts to curb climate change, arguing that nuclear power produces far fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

