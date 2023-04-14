Video: Police shoot man after responding to wrong address

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern New Mexico have released body camera footage of officers opening fire and killing a homeowner after they showed up at the wrong address in response to domestic violence call. The Farmington Police Department released the video Friday — just over a week after the shooting happened. The footage shows officers knocking on the door three times on the night of April 5. It was dark and they had their flashlights trained on the front door. The homeowner opened the door armed with a handgun and officers immediately began firing. Dispatchers received a frantic call from the man’s teenage daughter, saying she heard bangs and then gunfire and that her dad needed help.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.