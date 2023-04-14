FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has cleared the final hurdle for launching its new giant Starship from Texas as early as next week on a first test flight. The Federal Aviation Administration issued the license on Friday. SpaceX announced that Starship _ the world’s biggest and most powerful rocket _ could soar as soon as Monday. No people or satellites will be aboard the nearly 400-foot-tall rocket. SpaceX will attempt to send the spacecraft around the world, all the way to the Pacific near Hawaii. All of the pieces will be dumped into the sea, with no landings attempted.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.