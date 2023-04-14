Colorado governor to sign abortion, transgender care bills
By JESSE BEDAYN and COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic governor is scheduled to sign a set of health care bills Friday afternoon that enshrine protections for abortion and gender-affirming care procedures and medications. Gov. Jared Polis and fellow Democrats in the Legislature want to make Colorado a safe haven for people in states where Republican lawmakers have restricted abortion, as well as gender dysphoria treatments. The goal is to allow people to come to Colorado to have an abortion, begin puberty blockers or receive gender-affirming surgery. The bordering states of Wyoming and Oklahoma have passed abortion bans and Utah has prohibited transgender care for minors.