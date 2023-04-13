Italy vows help with IMF in bid to stabilize Tunisia

ROME (AP) — Italy is pledging Tunsia a host of investments and help with negotiating an International Monetary Fund bailout. The Italian government is seeking to stem the number of migrants coming from North Africa. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani outlined the country’s efforts and pledges during a meeting Thursday with his Tunisian counterpart. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development says Tunisia is experiencing its worst crisis in a generation, with inflation hovering around 11% and food is increasingly scarce. The Tunisian government was negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for a $1.9 billion loan agreement to address a budget deficit but the talks stalled last year. The IMF is demanding painful reforms in return.

