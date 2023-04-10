Bombs targeting Pakistani police in SW kill 4, wound 22

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A government spokesman says two roadside bombings targeting police vehicles in volatile southwestern Pakistan have killed four people and wounded 22. Monday’s first attack in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, killed two officers and two civilians. The second attack targeting a police vehicle in the city wounded four people. Later, a separatist group claimed responsibility for the first bombing. Pakistan has been battling an insurgency in Baluchistan for more than a decade, with separatists in the province demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province’s gas and mineral resources.

