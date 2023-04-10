Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of reelection bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Not even the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is safe from presidential politics. President Joe Biden alluded to his expected reelection bid by telling an interviewer that he planned to participate in up to five more White House egg rolls. Pressed by NBC’s Al Roker for news on his reelection bid, Biden gave no ground. He repeated what he’s been saying for months, that he plans to run but isn’t ready to announce it just yet. Some 30,000 people, mostly children, are expected to participate in Monday’s egg roll. The first lady’s theme is “EGGucation.” Jill Biden is a teacher and she has incorporated numerous learning opportunities into the event.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.