Avalanche kills 6, including mountain guides, in French Alps

PARIS (AP) — French local authorities say the death toll from Sunday’s avalanche in the French Alps has risen to six, including two mountain guides. The prosecutor’s office in Bonneville, in the Haute-Savoie region, said the body of a sixth person was found after searches resumed on Monday morning. No details have been provided on the identity of the victims. The avalanche on Sunday rolled down the Armancette glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, in the Haute-Savoie region, some 30 kilometers (almost 20 miles) southwest of Chamonix.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.