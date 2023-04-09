Roadside bomb kills two soldiers in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani military says a roadside bomb killed two soldiers in the country’s northwest. Pakistan is witnessing increased attacks on security forces after a banned militant group ended a cease-fire with the government last November. The two soldiers died after an improvised explosive device struck their vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. To counter the wave of violence, the government says it will carry out a massive anti-terrorist operation across the country within the coming weeks. The National Security Committee, comprising the prime minister and the military’s top brass, agreed to re-launch the operation this month under a national action plan.

