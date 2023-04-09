Germany: Hamburg fire smoke halts trains, generates warning

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Police have warned people in Hamburg, Germany, to close their windows early after a large fire that engulfed several warehouses sent black, chemical-laden smoke drifting over the city. German news agency dpa said the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the eastern part of Germany’s second-largest city. The smoke drifted from there toward the city center, halting long-distance trains between Hamburg and Berlin and other cities. A public safety message conveyed through a mobile phone app advised people in Hamburg to close windows, turn off ventilation and air conditioning, and to avoid the area. No injuries were reported. Public broadcaster NDR said the fire involved containers with hydrogen sulfide, a toxic substance,

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.