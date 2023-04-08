Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts. State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Saturday. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The boy’s father, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, has been charged with operating under the influence. Police say additional charges related to the child’s death are expected.

