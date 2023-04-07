Scottsdale settles with wrongfully arrested woman for $200K

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A woman who was wrongfully arrested in 2020 for a Scottsdale hit-and-run has settled her lawsuit with the city for $200,000.

Benjamin Taylor, an attorney for Yessenia Garcia, announced the settlement Thursday. Garcia had filed a federal lawsuit for civil rights violations and alleged mistreatment by police.

The Scottsdale City Council earlier this week unanimously approved the proposed settlement. The resolution states the city continues to dispute any liability but acknowledges it is in the best interest to settle.

Kelly Corsette, a spokesperson for the city, said Friday officials had no further comment.

Garcia sued Scottsdale, the city’s police department and six police officers in 2021 for at least $300,000 plus punitive damages.

According to her suit, police should have watched parking lot security video that showed Garcia wasn’t involved in the hit-and-run.

In January 2022, an internal investigation led to two Scottsdale police employees being suspended without pay. At the time, authorities said “technical difficulties” prevented officers from watching the security video before they made the arrest.

In a statement at the time, Police Chief Jeff Walther said mistakes were made but not with malice or ill intent. Still Ms. Garcia “has my most sincere apologies.”