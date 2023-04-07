Kamala Harris to meet with expelled Tennessee lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is making a last-minute trip to Tennessee on Friday, hours after the Republican-controlled House expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state Legislature in retaliation for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville. A third Democrat was narrowly spared by a one-vote margin. Harris will meet with lawmakers as well as young people advocating for tougher gun control laws, according to a tweet from her spokesperson. The visit comes after President Joe Biden calling the expulsions “shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent.”

By TRAVIS LOLLER, KRISTIN M. HALL and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.