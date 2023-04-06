Rowdy protests again hit France, but striker numbers dwindle

PARIS (AP) — Police have fired clouds of tear gas against unruly protesters in Paris and other French cities as hundreds of thousands of people vented anger against President Emmanuel Macron’s contested pension reforms. Macron’s drive to raise the national retirement age from 62 to 64 has ignited a months-long firestorm of opposition. Talks between trade union leaders and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne quickly collapsed Wednesday without a breakthrough, setting the stage for Thursday’s fresh demonstrations. They were largely peaceful but also punctured by sporadic vandalism and violence. Trade unions vowed to keep up their resistance and called for another round of protests next Thursday.

By JOHN LEICESTER, THOMAS ADAMSON and OLEG CETINIC Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.