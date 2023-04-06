Filipinos to be nailed to crosses despite church objection

SAN PEDRO CUTUD, Philippines (AP) — At least 12 Filipinos are to be nailed to crosses to reenact Jesus Christ’s suffering in a gory Good Friday tradition that is rejected by the Catholic church. The tradition draws huge crowds of devotees and tourists to the Philippines, an Asian bastion of Christianity. The real-life crucifixions in the rice-growing village of San Pedro Cutud were resuming Friday after a three-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said at least five men would participate, including 62-year-old sign painter Ruben Enaje, who will be nailed to a wooden cross for the 34th time. Church leaders in the Philippines have frowned on the crucifixions, saying Filipinos can show their religious devotion by doing charity work instead.

