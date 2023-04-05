Pakistan: Military kills 8 militants near Afghanistan border

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces have killed eight insurgents in an overnight operation at a militant hideout near the Afghan border. The shootout left one soldier dead and four wounded. According to a military statement, the shootout took place in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s South Waziristan, where an intelligence-based operation was conducted. It said the dead militants were actively involved in attacks on security forces and killing innocent citizens. South Waziristan served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban until a few years ago, when the army said it cleared the region of insurgents. But occasional attacks have continued.

