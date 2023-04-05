Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sex abuse

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has publicly released a redacted version of an investigative report detailing sex abuse allegations against more than 150 Catholic priests and examining the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s response. The redacted findings were made public Wednesday afternoon, marking a significant development in an ongoing legal battle over its release and adding to a growing pile of evidence from parishes across the country as numerous similar revelations have rocked the Catholic Church in recent years. Former Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh launched the probe in 2019 and announced its completion in November, saying investigators had reviewed over 100,000 pages of documents dating back to the 1940s and interviewed hundreds of victims and witnesses.

By LEA SKENE and BRIAN WITTE Associated Press

