Kansas OKs bill that penalizes doctors for some abortions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have given final passage to a bill that could subject doctors to lawsuits or criminal charges if they’re accused of not providing enough care to infants born during certain kinds of abortion procedures. The Kansas House passed the bill 86-36 on Tuesday. The Kansas Senate approved it last week and the bill goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who vetoed a similar bill in 2019. The legislation faces an uncertain fate. It applies to certain abortions and in circumstances when doctors induce labor to deliver a fetus that is expected to die within minutes or even seconds outside the womb.

