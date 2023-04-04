Belize, Guatemala reaffirm Taiwan ties during Tsai visit
By MEGAN JANETSKY
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Belize has reaffirmed its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the second country to do so in a week as Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen travels across Central America in an effort to shore up a dwindling number of allies. It follows in the footsteps of ally Guatemala, the leader of which declared it’s relationship with the self-governed island “unchangeable” during a visit by Tsai. The two Central American nations represent two of Taiwan’s just 13 formal allies across the world. That number has dipped as China has put pressure on and funneled money into isolating the island.