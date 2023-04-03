With no peace in sight, NATO countries eye more Ukraine help
By HANNA ARHIROVA
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine’s Western allies have sent the country 65 billion euros ($70 billion) in military aid to help thwart Russia’s full-scale invasion. He said Monday that, with no peace negotiations on the horizon, the alliance is gearing up to send more. Stoltenberg said: “We cannot allow Russia to continue to chip away at European security.” He added that there are “no signs” that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for peace. NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday are to discuss how to step up support for Ukraine, including by continuing to strengthen its armed forces. Stoltenberg said: “Our support is for the long-haul.”