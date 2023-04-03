Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As students across Nashville were walking out of class to protest gun violence following a school shooting last week, police released new information into the investigation. According to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 28-year-old Audrey Hale spent months planning a mass murder at The Covenant School, a small Christian elementary school where Hale was once a student. Police say they have not yet established a motive but the FBI is continuing to review Hale’s writings. Police also disclosed that Hale “considered the actions of other mass murderers.” Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police. Hale’s victims were three 9-year-old children and three adults.

By TRAVIS LOLLER, JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

