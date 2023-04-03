Biden to push clean energy, economic agenda in Minneapolis

FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to tour a clean energy technology manufacturer in Minneapolis as part of his effort to highlight his investment agenda before an expected reelection campaign. He plans to highlight job growth and investments nationwide while pushing clean energy and manufacturing in the U.S. during his visit Monday to engine maker Cummins Inc. The company is preparing to announce that it’s investing more than $1 billion in its U.S. engine manufacturing network in Indiana, North Carolina and New York. The plan calls for updating facilities so they can manufacture low- to zero-carbon engines. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Connecticut to buttress Biden’s message.

