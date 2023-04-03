Abortion clinic ban in Utah challenged by lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Utah filed a lawsuit Monday challenging a new Utah law that would ban abortion clinics in the deeply conservative state. The law signed by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox last month would take effect May 3, at which time abortion clinics will not be able to apply to be licensed. It institutes a full ban Jan. 1, 2024. Utah lawmakers have previously said they no longer think the state needs a specific licensing scheme for abortion clinics after the high court overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

