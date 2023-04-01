Israelis still protest legal overhaul despite suspension

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis are protesting a controversial plan to revamp the country’s legal system, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s suspension of the changes earlier in the week. The protesters gathered Saturday in Tel Aviv for the 13th weekly demonstration, raising Israeli flags and banners against plans to weaken the Supreme Court. The protests have been going on since Netanyahu’s government, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, introduced the changes. But on Monday, Netanyahu delayed the overhaul plan that deeply divided Israelis, saying he wanted “to avoid civil war” by making time to seek a compromise with political opponents. Protest organizers, however, vowed to keep up the pressure, calling for the plans to be scrapped.

