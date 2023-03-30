Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 8

NEW DELHI (AP) — A structure built over an old temple well in India has collapsed as a large crowd of Hindu devotees prayed at a festival, killing at least eight people. Police say up to 35 people fell into the well in the temple complex in central Madhya Pradesh state when the structure collapsed and were covered by falling debris. The structure apparently caved in because it could not handle the weight of the large crowd. Local news reports say temple authorities had stopped using the well years ago and covered it with the structure. Witnesses say a large crowd of devotees had thronged the temple to perform a fire ritual in honor of Rama, one of the most widely worshipped Hindu deities.

