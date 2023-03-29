Department of Health and Human Services overhauling organ transplant system

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – The U.S. is modernizing and reforming its organ transplant system.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced the organ procurement and transplantation network will have a new data dashboard.

The main focus of the overhaul is accountability and transparency.

The data dashboard will provide details about individual transplant centers, organ retrievals, and waitlists.

The non-profit United Network for Organ Sharing -- or UNOS -- manages the national system.

They have been criticized for its handling of organs, long waitlists, and deaths among patients.

More than 100,000 Americans are on the waitlist for a new organ and about 6,000 Americans die each year waiting for one.