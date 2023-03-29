Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 9:44 AM

Department of Health and Human Services overhauling organ transplant system

The U.S. is modernizing and reforming its organ transplant system.

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – The U.S. is modernizing and reforming its organ transplant system.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced the organ procurement and transplantation network will have a new data dashboard.

The main focus of the overhaul is accountability and transparency.

The data dashboard will provide details about individual transplant centers, organ retrievals, and waitlists.

The non-profit United Network for Organ Sharing -- or UNOS -- manages the national system.

They have been criticized for its handling of organs, long waitlists, and deaths among patients.

More than 100,000 Americans are on the waitlist for a new organ and about 6,000 Americans die each year waiting for one.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content