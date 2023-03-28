Skip to Content
Israel’s Netanyahu: Mossad helped Greece uncover terror plot

By DEREK GATOPOULOS, COSTAS KANTOURIS and JOSEF FEDERMAN
Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country’s intelligence agency Mossad helped Greece stop a terrorist attack planned against at least one Jewish site in Athens. Greek authorities said two men described as being of Pakistani origin and not named have been arrested to prevent an attack considered to be imminent on a Jewish restaurant. The suspects were charged Tuesday with terrorism offenses, while a third man believed to be outside Greece has been charged in absentia with similar offenses.

The Associated Press

