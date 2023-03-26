Hong Kongers hold first protest in years under strict rules

HONG KONG (AP) — Dozens of people have joined Hong Kong’s first authorized protest since the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions under unprecedentedly strict rules, including wearing a numbered badge around their necks. The rules set out by the police who cited security reasons came as the financial hub is promoting its return to normalcy after years of anti-virus controls and political turmoil. Some protesters say they had to accept the rules even though they were not happy with them. About 80 people expressing their opposition to proposed neighborhood reclamation projects had to walk in a cordoned-off moving line amid heavy police presence. Rallies are rare now and many activists have been silenced or jailed after Beijing imposed a national security law following massive protests in 2019.

