Doctor charged with murder in Florida lawyer disappearance

A Florida surgeon has been charged with murder in the disappearance of a Tampa area attorney. Police in Largo said Sunday that they’ve arrested Dr. Tomasz Kosowski and charged him with first-degree murder in Tuesday’s disappearance of attorney Steven Cozzi. Cozzi’s body has not been found, but police said they have evidence Kosowski killed him at the lawyer’s office. Cozzi worked for a firm that has been representing Kosowski’s former employer and co-workers in a lawsuit he filed against them. Court and jail records do not indicate if Kosowski has hired an attorney.

