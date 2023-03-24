Phoenix officer shot but expected to survive, police say

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A police officer was shot and wounded Friday morning near a Phoenix neighborhood but expected to survive, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department described the shooting on Twitter as a violent and unprovoked attack and said it was still searching for the shooter. The department is expected to release more information Friday afternoon at a news conference.

The wounded officer, who has not been identified, was being treated at a hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening, Phoenix police said.

Darrell Kriplean, president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association representing rank-and-file, said in a statement Friday that the officer was injured while investigating a report that a vehicle had crashed into a house.

Kriplean said a person waiting inside the vehicle “jumped out with a rifle” and fired several rounds, apparently ambushing officers as they arrived at the scene of the crash.