Police besiege gunman in Thailand who killed at least 2

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand have cordoned off a neighborhood in a city south of the capital where they have trapped a gunman inside his house after he shot dead at least two people and wounded several others. Police Maj. Punyapon Srimaek, speaking from the scene in Phetchaburi, confirmed that two people were dead, and said the condition of one person believed to be wounded could not be confirmed because his body was in the line of fire and could not be retrieved. Thai media said the suspect had been due to make a court appearance on a drug charge. The incident on Wednesday came a week after a standoff in Bangkok that saw a police officer killed after holding off for 27 hours fellow officers who sought to detain him.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.