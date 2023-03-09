Governor Hobbs vetoes bill that aims to ban critical race theory

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs (D-Arizona) vetoed a bill that would have banned critical race theory from being taught inside the classrooms.

Governor Hobbs says Senate Bill 1305 would have left educators vulnerable to steep fines and disciplinary action for teaching race, history, and current events.

In response to this veto, Arizona Education Associated President Marisol Garcia released the following statement:

“SB1305 would have subjected teachers to investigations, disciplinary action and even thousands of dollars in fines just for teaching the truth. Endless attacks like SB1305 are part of the reason that so many Arizona schools struggle to retain qualified, passionate educators. We’re glad that Governor Hobbs vetoed SB1305, and we look forward to working with her to ensure that our schools are fully funded and our students and educators have what they need to thrive.”

Critical race theory (CRT) is typically taught in university-level courses.