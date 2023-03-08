Gila Ridge softball with big day at the plate, scores 15 runs en route to mercy rule win over Maricopa

The Lady Hawks scored in every inning except for the second, as dominant hitting and pitching helped get Gila Ridge to their fourth win of the season - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge softball defeated the Maricopa Rams 15-5 in six innings at home on Wednesday afternoon, forcing the mercy rule into play.

The Lady Hawks quickly found themselves down 2-0 following a hot start from the Rams in the top of the first.

However, Gila Ridge wasted no time getting the lead back, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first.

After regaining the lead, the Lady Hawks didn't look back, going on to score 11 more runs in just five more innings.

Offense wasn't the only area where Gila Ridge dominated either.

Pitcher Violet Silva struck out 11 in just five innings of work while allowing three runs.

Now at a record of 4-5, the Lady Hawks will look to get back to .500 when they take on Corona Del Sol on Thursday March 8.

The game is part of "I love this day benefit tournament" out in Dysart High School, which will take place through March 10.

Including the game against Corona Del Sol, the Lady Hawks will play in a total of three games in the tournament. They will also face Ironwood Ridge and Marana on March 9 and 10 respectively.

Following the road trip, Gila Ridge will be back home to take on Yuma on Tuesday, March 14.