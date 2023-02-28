Meta backs platform working to prevent teen sextortion

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Facebook owner Meta is backing a tool aimed at reducing revenge porn, especially for teens on its platforms.

It's called 'Take it Down' and works like this.

Users have to download special software that can anonymously add a digital fingerprint to photos.

Meta will then maintain a database of those digital fingerprints, but not the photos themselves.

If a photo with the same fingerprint is ever posted to Facebook or Instagram, the company will be alerted and can review the photo.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which operates 'Take it Down' says it has received more than 250,000 reports of online enticement since 2016.

In the last year, nearly 80%of those cases involved someone seeking money to keep an image off social media.