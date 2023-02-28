1 in 5 kids shows signs of disordered eating

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – More than one in five kids and adolescents around the world show signs of disordered eating.

That's according to a new study published in the journal "Jama Pediatrics".

Experts say disordered eating is similar in behavior to an eating disorder.

It can include strict food rules around how much a person eats, what they are eating, and how much they are exercising in relation to their food.

Researchers reviewed and analyzed 32 studies from 16 countries and found that 22% of children and adolescents showed disordered eating behaviors.

Those numbers were higher among girls, older adolescents, and those with a higher body mass index, or BMI.