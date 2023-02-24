Two million air fryers recalled

(NBC) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced the recall of 2 million Cosori Brand air fryers due to fire and burn risks.

CPSC announced the recall yesterday citing a faulty wire connection.

The issue has led to more than 200 reports of the air fryers overheating, with 10 of those resulting in minor burns and 23 causing property damage.

The agency said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers.

Cosori did not immediately respond to a request for comments from NBC News.

The recalled units were sold from June 2018 through December 2022, at Best Buy, Target, Home Depot, and online.

Consumers should contact Cosori to have those affected models replaced.