Shots fired in parking lot at Downtown Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Shots were fired in a parking lot in Downtown Yuma Thursday morning and a suspect was arrested.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of shots fired on Thursday, February 23 around 12:26 a.m. in the Alement's parking lot.

According to YPD, the suspect fled the scene and was located on Fifth Street and Orange Avenue.

YPD identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jose Ortiz Jr. and arrested him.

Ortiz has been booked for multiple felony offenses such as 2nd-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, disorderly conduct, and possessing a weapon as a prohibited possessor.

There were no reported injuries, but one vehicle had reported damages from a gunshot.

This case is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.