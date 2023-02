YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - At least one power pole is down in Yuma due to high winds.

This was the scene on Avenue A between Rosewood Drive and 28th Street right by Yuma Regional Medical Center.

APS crews are working to fix the line so the area will remain closed until further notice.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Thankfully no power outages were reported.