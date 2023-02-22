Skip to Content
News
By
today at 5:41 PM
Published 5:48 PM

Power outage affecting 179 Foothills customers

APS

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to Arizona Public Service (APS), there is a power outage affecting about 179 customers in the Foothills.

The power outage began around 1:48 p.m. on Wednesday and should be restored around 7 p.m.

APS said on its website that the cause of the outage was equipment problems and are working to restore power.

The location of the outage that is affecting customers in the areas of Maria De Fortuna Dr. to 28th Ln. and Ave 14E to Gold Bar Dr.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content