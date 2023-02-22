Power outage affecting 179 Foothills customers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to Arizona Public Service (APS), there is a power outage affecting about 179 customers in the Foothills.

The power outage began around 1:48 p.m. on Wednesday and should be restored around 7 p.m.

APS said on its website that the cause of the outage was equipment problems and are working to restore power.

The location of the outage that is affecting customers in the areas of Maria De Fortuna Dr. to 28th Ln. and Ave 14E to Gold Bar Dr.