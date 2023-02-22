Arizona Sheriffs plan to attend border hearing in Yuma

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a border hearing at the Yuma City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A bipartisan group of Arizona sheriffs is planning to attend the border hearing in Yuma and address the needs of local law enforcement to help combat border-related crime.

Arizona sheriffs include Leon Wilmot of Yuma; William Ponce of La Paz; Mark Lamb of Pinal; Mark Dannels of Cochise; Preston Allred of Graham; Adam Shepherd of Gila; David Rhodes of Yavapai; and David Clouse of Navajo.

The hearing will be based on operations at Yuma's southwest border and testimonies on how illegal immigration is impacting the community.

“Arizona is ravaged by illegal activity not just in our border counties but throughout the state,” said Mark Lamb, President of the Arizona Sheriffs Association (ASA). “This problem cannot be solved without the strong support and involvement of the federal government. Solving the scourge of illegal immigration starts with understanding the issues on the ground.”

“We need more federal policy leaders and budget writers to trek to the border,” ASA Vice President Rhodes said. “When you see the destruction and illegal activity first-hand, it’s hard to ignore those of us trying to keep our communities safe.”