14-year-old suspect arrested for robbing five businesses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrested a 14-year-old suspect for robbing five businesses.

YPD officers responded to a business burglary on Monday, February 20 around 9:19 p.m. in the area of 24th Street and 1st Avenue.

According to YPD, a man broke a window and entered the building which set off the alarm and they left the scene before officers arrived.

A YPD Sergeant was patrolling 24th Street on Tuesday, February 21 around 3:04 a.m.

They saw a man that matched the description of the burglary suspect in images that were posted on the YPD Facebook page.

YPD said found the suspect to be a 14-year-old boy and took him into custody and booked him at the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for five separate burglaries.

If you have information about this case, contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.