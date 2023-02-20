President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - U.S. President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday.

This is his first visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded almost a year ago.

Biden was greeted at the entrance of the presidential palace by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena.

In joint remarks, Biden announced $500 million in assistance, it would including military equipment, like artillery ammunition, javelins, and howitzers.

Biden also spoke about the resiliency of the Ukrainian people, he said "One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands."

"Freedom is priceless. It's worth fighting for as long as it takes and that's how long we're gonna be with you, Mr. President, for as long as it takes," said President Joe Biden.

This marks a key point in the war, Russia is preparing for a spring offensive, while ukraine is hoping to retake territory.