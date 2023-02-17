VIDEO: Tesla recalls almost 363,000 vehicles

(NBC) - Tesla recalled nearly 363,000 vehicles over 'full self-driving' software that could lead to crashes.

In a notice sent to federal regulators Wednesday, the automakers say its "full self-driving" software may heighten the risk of collisions.

The document said the vehicles could act unsafely around intersections.

For example, Tesla said the vehicle could travel through an intersection while in a turn-only lane.

The system may also fail to respond to changes in speed limits.

Model-S and Model X vehicles from 2016-2023 are affected.

Model three vehicles from 2017-2023 are covered by the recall as well as 2020-2023 model Y vehicles.

Just last week the National Transportation Safety Board said it discovered no evidence that the company's driver assistance feature was in use at the time of a fatal 2021 crash in Texas.

However, that feature remains under investigation by the board.