News
Published 3:34 PM

Seasonal flu activity ‘low nationally’ according to CDC

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – A new CDC update says seasonal flu activity is low around most of the country.

It's only considered high in New Mexico, New York City and Puerto Rico.

The flu peaked in November and since then hospitalizations have declined, along with doctors' visits for respiratory illness in general. 

The CDC estimates the U.S. has seen about 25-million seasonal flu cases through January 28th.

Flu, covid-19 and RSV cases have been going down in the past few weeks, but experts warn that trends could likely change.

